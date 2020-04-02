Nizamuddin meet: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to row; Adil Hussain calls it 'irresponsible'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacted to the controversy surrounding the congregation at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, after many tested positive for COVID-19 including reported deaths. The actor said that irrespective of one’s religion, everyone needs to follow the call for a lockdown so that lives of themselves and others can be protected. Adil Hussain termed the gathering as ‘irresponsible’ and added that all attendees must report themselves to the authorities.

In a video message for a news channel, Nawazuddin said that if the government had called for a lockdown, it was a lockdown. The Sacred Games star added that it did not matter who one was or the religion they belonged to. He added that by doing so, they were putting not just their own lives at risk, but the lives of others too.

Adil Hussain questioned how Tablighi Jamaat were so ‘callous’ to host the gathering. The English Vinglish actor wondered about the thought put behind it, while asking the attendees to come forward themselves.

Absolutely irresponsible of the people of #TablighiJamaat to gather in large numbers. I don't understand how can they be so callous? What were they thinking? They must come out and report themselves to the authorities. https://t.co/X1Jv9XthGT — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 1, 2020

Earlier, Javed Akhtar had reacted to the controversy and backed a fatwa for all gatherings at mosques to be stopped. Ranvir Shorey and Ehsaan Noorani had also expressed their displeasure over the incident.

Nine persons, who attended the congregation from March 13-15, have died in Telangana due to COVID-19. Multiple cases have been reported across the country after over 3000 persons, including 157 foreign nationals, were said to be present at the Nizamuddin Markaz including the time before and after the congregation. Maulana Saad and other officials of Tablighi Jamaat have been booked for violating the Delhi government’s order restraining public gatherings to battle COVID-19, and are also being searched for as they are live Coronavirus suspects.

