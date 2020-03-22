Coronavirus In India LIVE Tracker: Total Cases, Deaths, Statistics And State-wise Breakup

The coronavirus count in India at the end of perhaps the single-most-important day in the fight against the outbreak on these shores thus far currently stands at 396, as per a release by the Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR).

On a day that the country observed Janta Curfew, with 1.3 billion people remaining at home in a mass 'social distancing' and 'self-isolation' initiative called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through the day, a number of states and union territories announced a set of key measures - mostly total lockdowns entailing curbs on gathering of people and on public and inter-state transport.

Below is a LIVE and running counter of Coronavirus cases and statistics in India, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data, including an indication of the measures taken by each state.

Note: The data in the sheet below is updated as of 6:30 PM on March 22, at which time 360 total cases had been confirmed across the country. The sheet will be further developed and detailed as India's battle against COVID-19 intensifies