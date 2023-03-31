NMACC Event: Sara Tendulkar Steals The Show As Sachin Tendulkar Poses With Wife, Daughter

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar recently made an appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening ceremony. Sachin Tendulkar was all smiles as he posed for the camera. He posed with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar looked sharp at the event as he wore a blue suit. He wore a white shirt along with it and paired the look with brown shoes. Anjali Tendulkar, on the other hand, wore a bright blue outfit. Her dress featured golden designs embroidered onto it.

Sara Tendulkar stole the show as she looked beautiful in a black dress. She wore an all-black outfit and paired the dress with a sparkly belt with embedded gems. Her earrings and necklace also matched her belt. Check out the pictures below.

(Images from Varinder Chawla)