Eagle-eyed Fans Point Out Sara Tendulkar Detail In Shubman Gill's Valentine's Day Post

Shubman Gill's recent Valentine's Day tweet, featuring a picture of himself at a London restaurant, has left netizens puzzled. The confusion arises from fans noticing that the photo was taken in the same location as an old picture of Sara Tendulkar, leading to speculation that the two might be seriously dating. Although reports have previously linked Shubman and Sara, the former is currently rumored to be involved with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan.

Additionally, the timing of the picture is questionable since Shubman is presently travelling with the Indian team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia, and the photo appears to be an old one due to the Punjab cricketer's different hairstyle. It appears that Shubman originally clicked the picture while with the Indian team for the bilateral series against England last year. Sara shared a similar photo in 2021 where she can be seen seated at the same place in the same restaurant as Shubman.

What day is it again? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bSkrWOezko — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) February 14, 2023

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's career

Shubman Gill is a young Indian cricketer who plays as a right-handed top-order batsman for the Indian national team and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was born on September 8, 1999, in Punjab, India. Shubman made his international debut in 2019 and has since established himself as one of the brightest prospects in Indian cricket.

Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali. She was born on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai, India. Sara is not involved in professional cricket but is often seen supporting Mumbai Indians at IPL matches. She has pursued her studies in medicine in the United Kingdom.

Sara is currently trying to make a name for herself in the glamour industry. It has been reported several times that the former India cricketer's daughter is keen on working in Hindi films. Sara made her modeling debut with an appearance in a lifestyle advertisement for an e-commerce portal in December 2021.

Image: Instagram/Sara/Twitter/Shubman