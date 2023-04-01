Gigi Hadid Looks Effortlessly Stunning In Ivory-gold Saree At NMACC Gala

Gigi Hadid wowed the crowd at the NMACC gala in Mumbai as she wore a beautiful white saree with a golden border and blouse. The fashion model looked extremely gorgeous as she walked the pink carpet and posed for the shutterbugs. She completed her look with statement earrings and golden bangles. Gigi Hadid was also present at the day one of the event, where she wore a gown by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Check our her pictures below:

Gigi Hadid at NMACC launch event

Gigi Hadid also graced the day one of the NMACC event, where she wore a multi-coloured gown by Rahul Mishra. After the event, the fashion model took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of her look from the last night. She posted a couple of Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you Rahul Mishra and all the artisans for your talent and time to make this incredibly intricate and special piece. It is an honour to wear your work and celebrate Indian craftsmanship." She also tagged the official Instagram handle of NMACC. Check out a screenshot of the model's Instagram story:

Gigi Hadid flew down to India on Friday and attended the NMACC launch event in Mumbai in the evening.