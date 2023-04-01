NMACC Gala: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Kajal Agarwal-Gautam Kitchlu Give Couple Goals

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu serve major couple goals at the NMACC gala in Mumbai. The couples walked in style at the event's pink carpet and posed in style. The couples walked hand-in-hand. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan twinned in black. Meanwhile, Kajal wore an all-white gown, while her husband Gautam Kitchlu complimented her in an all-black suit. Check out their pictures below:

Kareena Kapoor shares photos from NMACC event

While Kareena Kapoor's photos from the gala is doing the rounds on social media, the actor too shared a couple of adorable photos of her look. A few of her pictures also included her husband Saif Ali Khan, who is not on social media. Sharing the pictures of her today's look, Kareena wrote, "“Minimalism is not a lack of something. It’s simply the perfect amount of something” -Nicholas Burroughs."

Sharing another set of photos with her husband Saif Ali Khan, the actor wrote, "It’s always gonna be date night with you."

Kareena Kapoor, who also attended the first day of the event in Mumbai in a beautiful red lehenga while her husband Saif Ali Khan donned an all-white kurta set, shared many photos of her look. She captioned one of her posts, "NMACC night", while the other post had a black heart emoji as its caption.

Other couples who arrived at the event are Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar.