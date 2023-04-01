Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Exude Charm In Fashionable Looks At NMACC Gala

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have once again stunned the crowd with their unique entry at the NMACC gala after looking fabulous at the NMACC launch event on Friday. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked the red carpet hand-in-hand and posed for the shutterbugs. Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a multi-coloured outfit. The global star wore Amit Aggarwal’s custom ensemble. It is crafted by pairing a 60 year old vintage Banarasi Brocade Saree. Check out their looks:

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas attend NMACC launch event

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who flew down to India on March 31, attended the NMACC launch event on the same evening in Mumbai. The couple stole the limelight with their looks at the red carpet. They also shared pictures from their look at Nita Ambani's NMACC event on their respective social media handles.

Priyanka Chopra shared a couple of photos on her Instagram handle with Nick Jonas and wrote, "I was so moved to watch the debut of the musical Civilization to Nation last night at the launch of @nmacc.india. May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe inspiring. I’m so proud of u #NitaAmbani for your tireless contribution and commitment to the arts and my darling @_iiishmagish congratulations! No one does it like you… continue shining always.. I’d implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible one of a kind cultural center."

Nick Jonas too shared a set of photos on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Date night in Mumbai to celebrate the opening of the #nitamukeshambaniculturalcentre congratulations to #nitaambani and the entire Ambani family. So honored to have been there."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also brought their daughter Malti Marie along with them to India, marking her first visit to the country.