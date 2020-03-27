The Debate
'No Grocery Store Open In Goa', Filmmaker Apurva Asrani Says Starvation Will Kill People

Bollywood News

Apurva Asrani recently took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment for the lack of basic facilities in Goa, tweets to the CM of the state

apurva asrani

A nationwide lockdown for a span of 21 days on March 24, 2020 has been imposed due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country. Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, all the public places have been shut. However, only banks, pharmacies, and grocery stores have been given permission to stay open to meet everyone's basic necessities. But according to National Award winning film editor Apurva Asrani's recent tweet, there is major unavailability of provision stores in Goa.

Apurva Asrani thinks starvation will kill people in Goa before Coronavirus

Apurva Asrani recently took to Twitter to request the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant to look after the problems that the people of Goa are facing due to the lack of basic facilities amid the Coronavirus outbreak. All the shops in the state have been shut since the Prime Minister announced a nationwide lockdown to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Asrani expressed his disappointment by tweeting that before the deadly virus could kill them, they will die of starvation. 

However, the Chief Minister of Goa has not yet responded to any of the tweets.

