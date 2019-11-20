No Gym, No Strict Diet: 'Marjaavaan' Star Tara Sutaria Talks About Her Fitness Regime

Tara Sutaria is one of the most promising upcoming actors of the Bollywood industry. The Student of the Year 2 star was recently seen acting Sidharth Malhotra in the Milap Zaveri movie Marjaavaan. She is a youth icon and is known for her trendy fashion sense. Tara Sutaria has recently revealed a few insights about her diet and fitness routine.

No biryani when shooting

In an interview with a reputed magazine, Tara revealed her favourite food is biryani. She also said that though she enjoys eating biryani, she stays away from it while she is shooting. She revealed that she avoids eating too much rice when she is shooting. Tara Sutaria stated that white sugar and rice is a no-no while she is in front of the camera as it makes her bloat. She tries to eat healthy before a shoot or on the set of a movie.

No strict diet plan, no dietician

Tara Sutaria had previously posted a picture of herself enjoying various non-diet meals like pizza and a burger. In the interview, she also said that she doesn’t follow a strict diet. Unlike most, Tara believes in eating everything in proportion. She revealed that she does not follow a strict diet and does not have a dietician as well. She went on to say that she does not put on any weight.

'Don't like hitting the gym'

While talking about her fitness regime, the Student of the Year 2 star revealed that she does not like going to the gym. She revealed that her favourite work out is either dancing or doing Zumba instead of hitting the gym. She further revealed an interesting detail about her childhood. She said that she started dancing at the age of 4. In a video that recently went viral, Tara Sutaria can be seen singing and performing ballet on an entertainment-based reality television show.

