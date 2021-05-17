Nora Fatehi Grooves To Beats While Working Out, Claims 'she Is Not Normal'

Street Dancer 3D star Nora Fatehi is known for her energetic and smooth dance moves as she has shared several dance videos on her social media. Recently, the Canadian actress shared a glimpse into her workout session with her gym partner and claimed that 'they were not normal'. Check out Nora Fatehi's latest Instagram stories here that revealed her quirky side.

Nora Fatehi claims 'she was not normal'

The young actress took to her Instagram to share a video of her workout session in her gym along with her partner. In the video, Nora can be seen attempting fire hydrants workout when the actress started twerking and grooving to her music being played in the background. The dancer's friend can be seen joining in on Nora's spontaneous dance session.

Nora wrote in the story that they tried to workout like 'normal people' but failed in doing so. She wrote, 'But as you know, we are not normal'. The young dancer also shared several snippets of her gym session where she flaunted her body and revealed that she was on her way to 'hot girl summer'. In another post, Nora reposted a story where she was tagged by a friend that revealed how she used the treadmill at the gym.

Pic Credit: Nora Fatehi's Instagram

Nora Fatehi's photos and videos on Instagram

The Muqabla dancer recently shared a video of her dancing and performing the latest internet challenge. The singer also shared photos from her recent photoshoot where she sported a stylish blazer and a body-con blue dress. Check out Nora Fatehi's photos here. The dancer also shared several funny videos on her Instagram to show off her quirky side where she can be seen having fun with her friends.

In a recent video, Nora sported a wig and her merch and grooved to Sean Paul's Temperature song with her friend. She wrote in the caption, 'Available for bookings now, to hype up the Lockdown... happy Sunday'. In another video, Nora flaunted her powerful dance moves while her friend hyped her up and wrote, 'What my dance lessons be looking like these days'.

IMAGE- NORA FATEHI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.