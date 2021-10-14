Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned By ED For Questioning In Money-laundering Case

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate over a money-laundering case. The Dilbar artist has been asked to be present before the agency on Thursday. ED has also summoned Jacqueline Fernandez in the same case again. Nora Fatehi was snapped arriving for the questioning at the ED premises in Delhi. As per sources, Jacqueline Fernandez will also be a part of the investigation soon. She will arrive for the questioning on Friday.

As per reports, the questioning is a part of the investigation in a Rs 200-crore extortion racket. Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is under ED custody in the case.

Nora Fatehi summoned by ED in money-laundering case

Fatehi is the second actress to be summoned in the case. Previously, Jacqueline Fernandez was called for questioning. ED authorities had recorded Fernandez's statement for five hours in late August. Her statement was recorded as a witness and not an accused, Republic Media Network sources had reported then.

As per reports, Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned for questioning again on September 25. However, the actor is said to have skipped the questioning then.

ED raids Sukesh Chandrashekar bungalow

ED raided Sukesh Chandrashekhar's sea-facing bungalow in Chennai. ED officials have informed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting 200 crores from a businessman over a period of one year. He also has over 20 other cases of extortion against him and operated a racket from inside his jail cell.

Officials said he used the mobile phone and landline numbers of senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and CBI headquarters to cheat rich persons. He has also impersonated as PA to the Union Law Minister and a Supreme Court judge.

Republic Media Network accessed the visuals of the luxurious sea-facing flat. Visuals showed that the bungalow was designed with Italian Marble floors and expensive furniture. There were scores of servants to take care of and maintain the bungalow.

Also, the parking of the bungalow had 16 high-end luxury cars which include Rolls Royce Ghost, Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari 458 Italia, Lamborghini Urus, Escalade, Mercedes AMG 63, BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes.