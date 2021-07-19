Nora Fatehi Recalls Getting Injuries On 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' Sets, Shares Experience

Actor and ace dancer Nora Fatehi who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India, recently sustained an injury on the sets of the film. She suffered an injury during the shoot when her co-star’s gun accidentally hit her face, and the makers decided to use it in the shot. The film directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

Nora Fatehi opens up about injuries on Bhuj: The Pride of India shooting sets

The film is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The actress opened about the injury on the sets with Hindustan Times and said that she was shooting for an action sequence and the director wanted to shoot the scene in a single take with one camera. So her co-actor and she rehearsed the action choreography wherein he holds a gun and points at Nora after she then flicks the gun from his hands to start beating him up. While the rehearsals went smoothly as rehearsed, the Dilbar Dilbar dancer got hurt during the shoot. Nora rehearsed for the scene just five minutes before the main shoot, however, when the camera started rolling, Nora revealed that the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to her face. Due to that, she ended up getting an injury on the face with that heavy metal and blood gushing out. She was rushed to a hospital due to swelling and blood loss.

Nora also shared that this is not the only injury that she received while shooting for the forthcoming film. Later that same day, she also shot for another action scene which was a chase scene. The scene demanded running, action, and fast-paced movements. Nora explained that while she was shooting, she fell and injured her fingers because of which she was advised to wear a sling throughout the shoot. Wearing each scar with pride, Nora at last concluded and said that she received multiple injuries on the sets while doing the action sequences, however, she executed all her scenes herself without any stunt double and that was a learning experience for her.

IMAGE: FILMYHAIBOSS/NORAFATEHIInstagram

