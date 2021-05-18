Nora Fatehi Shares Video Of Fan Doing 'Haaye Garmi' Step Amid Cyclone Tauktae | Watch

Nora Fatehi recently took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video by a fan. In the video, the fan can be seen doing the Haaye Garmi step while floating down a street that was flooded due to Cyclone Tauktae. Take a look at Nora Fatehi's Instagram post below.

Nora Fatehi shares a video of a fan dancing to Haaye Garmi amidst the cyclone

As Cyclone Tauktae impacted parts of India, one of Nora’s fan found a funny way to deal with it. Taking to Instagram, he posted a video of himself in which he could be seen lying on a raft, floating downstream while doing the signature step of Nora’s song Haaye Garmi. He also tagged Nora and Remo D’Souza while sharing the post. Sometime later, Nora shared the video on her story. Sharing the same, Remo wrote, “this is crazy.” Have a look below.

The song Haaye Garmi is one of Nora's most famous songs from the film Street Dancer 3. The movie starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role along with Nora Fatehi in the supporting role. She is also known for other songs such as Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kamariya and more.

A look at Nora Fatehi's Instagram account

Most recently, Nora shared a video of herself dancing and performing the latest internet challenge. She also shared photos from her recent photoshoot where she sported a stylish blazer and a body-con blue dress.

Apart from this, she has been sharing some videos where she can be seen having fun with her friend. In one video, Nora sported a wig and grooved to Sean Paul's Temperature song with her friend. In the other, Nora flaunted her some dance moves while her friend hyped her up.

A look at Nora Fatehi's career

Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She has also gained popularity by performing dance numbers in Telugu films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She has appeared in Malayalam films such as Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni. Nora has also participated in reality television shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and more.

(IMAGE: NORA FATEHI'S INSTAGRAM)

