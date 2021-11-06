Not X And Y, Adnan Sami Says This Actor Is The Best Looking From The Kapoor Khandan

Adnan Sami headed to Twitter on Saturday to share his opinion on who the best looking Kapoor is. The Padma Shri Award winner, known for his songs including Aaja Aaja and Khoya Khoya Chand, revealed that he believes that the late actor, director and producer, Prithviraj Kapoor was 'the best looking Kapoor of all'. Here's the picture the singer posted of the actor when he made the statement on Twitter.

Adnan Sami headed to the micro-blogging site on Saturday and posted a black and white picture of Prithviraj Kapoor from his younger days. He wrote, "Prithviraj Kapoor was probably the best looking Kapoor of all! #JustSaying[sic]." Prithviraj Kapoor made a name for himself in the film industry and was the face of iconic films including Awaara, Lootera, Pardesi and others. Prithviraj Kapoor's work and personality left a mark on the audience and cinephiles across the country. The actor is fondly known for his role in Mughal-E-Azam, which clinched a National Film Award as well as numerous other awards. The film was originally released as a black and white one but was digitally coloured and released again in 2004.

See the picture Adnan Sami posted of Prithviraj Kapoor here

Prithviraj Kapoor was probably the best looking Kapoor of all! #JustSaying pic.twitter.com/70JDLkPtG9 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 6, 2021

Adnan Sami was recently in the news after his performance at an event organised by Mission Youth J&K in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department in Chasma-e-Shahi garden. He gave the audience a magical and musical evening as she performed to some of his well-known numbers and also took requests from the youth in attendance. There was also a small interview that took place with the musical legend, in which he was all praises for Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "I have a special relationship with Jammu and Kashmir. Not only that my mother belongs to Jammu, but also because my pursuit of classical music has been inspired by the spiritual and Sufist moorings of Kashmir. There is a spiritual vibe in Kashmir and I believe nobody can come to Kashmir unless this land beckons him."

(Image: PTI)