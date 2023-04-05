NTR Jr To Lock Horns With Hrithik Roshan In War 2

RRR star NTR Jr is all set to appear in Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2, which will be a part of YRF's Spy Universe. A source close to the development confirmed the news to Republic. Recently, Ayan Mukerji also hinted that he will be directing the film. Reportedly, NTR Jr will be locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and their action sequences will be a spectacle to watch on the big screen. Moreover, they mentioned that this move by Aditya Chopra enables the film to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi film, which also widens the box office potential of the movie. Owing to the actor's presence, South India would also connect to the film at a more emotional level.

Is Ayan Mukherji directing War 2?

Recently, Ayan Mukherji shared an update about the Brahamastra sequels. He shared a long post on social media and said that he will be directing another film. However, he has not revealed the title. Though there has been no official confirmation from his side on the same, several fans and trade analysts are speculating that he will direct War 2.

While hinting about his upcoming directorial project, he said, "The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently a very special movie to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... the one where I will learn, be inspired, and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up." Take a look at the post below:

War 2 is the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' spy film series.