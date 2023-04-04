After Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji To Direct Hrithik Roshan Starrer War 2?

Ayan Mukerji shared a major update with his fans on social media regarding Brahmastra sequels. In his post, the director said that he will be will directing another film, but did not reveal the title. However, fans and trade analysts are speculating that he will be directing Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2, which will be part of YRF's Spy Universe. It will be the 7th film in the spy film series.

"The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently a very special movie to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right. An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up," Mukerji said in his Instagram post.

Speculations rose fast on social media that the 'special movie' is War 2.

Aditya Chopra handpicking director for spy universe

Yash Raj Films' head Aditya Chopra is reportedly handpicking directors for his spy universe. "Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF Spy Universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits which appeals to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film with a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct 'War 2'," said an industry insider.

"Plus, he is a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the Spy Universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with 'War 2'. Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward," he added.

Ayan is also directing Brahmastra sequels

Ayan Mukerji is also working on the two-part follow-up to his 2022 hit Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His earlier films include Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

(With PTI inputs)