Nupur Sanon Opens Up About Her First Heartbreak; Calls It 'filmy Drama'

Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, recently spoke about the first time she experienced a broken heart. The actress spoke to Bollywood Hungama in an interview, revealing details about her first boyfriend and how the relationship came to an end. Sanon recently appeared in the music video Filhaal 2: Mohabbat, along with Akshay Kumar.

Nupur Sanon reveals details about her first relationship

Nupur Sanon, sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, in a recent interview spoke about how she felt when the first boy she ever dated, cheated on her. The aspiring singer and actress also revealed that finding out that she had been cheated on, was like a "filmy drama" scene. Sanon revealed how she was in college at the time and that it made her change her outlook on love and everything she believed about it.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sanon mentioned how she was in the second or third year of college, also mentioning how it was the first time she had ever dated anyone. She mentioned how she was from a school where "everyone had a boyfriend, and a series of linkups and hook-ups." Nupur then clarified why it took her that long to date somebody, explaining how the guys at her school were "boyish".

Sanon spoke about how she has always preferred guys who are "a little more mature." She then proceeded to talk about how she was "really naive," at the time and believed that "everybody's nice." She then stated how that kind of thinking did not turn out too well for her.

Sanon proceeded to talk about her heartbreak, revealing how the boy she was seeing cheated on her. She also mentioned how for her it was a "filmy drama" scene since she found about the boy's infidelity at 1 am when she was all alone in her room. She also spoke about how she couldn't cry immediately to express her grief, since the only thing separating her and her parent's room was a wall, because of which they would hear her.

She then stated how she put her "phone down and went to the washroom, locked it, and switched on the exhaust fan." She then talked about how the exhaust fan in her "washroom" was "amazing", implying it was loud enough. She then mentioned how she "howled and cried."

IMAGE - NUPUR SANON INSTA

