Nushrat Bharucha And Anupam Kher Extend Wishes On Eid

During the unprecedented lockdown, Nushrat Bharuch has been keeping her fans updated with her regular activities at home. The actress is quite active on social media and has been treating her fans with lovely pictures of her cooking, washing skills at home. The Dream Girl actress recently took to her social media and wished everyone on the occasion of Bohri Eid along with some adorable family pictures.

Nushrat Bharucha & Anupam Kher extend Eid wishes

Nushrat shared several pictures on her Instagram handle and extended her heart-warming wishes on the special occasion. In the pictures, the actress can be seen striking a posing with her mother, father, and furry pet cat, Noah. Not to miss, the actress even flaunted the home-made Sheer khurma in the pictures. As soon as Nushrat shared the picture on the photo and video sharing platform, several friends of the actress poured in their love on the special occasion with their wishes. Aparshakti Khurana’s wife Akriti Ahuja was the first one to drop a comment and wish the actress and her family on the joyous occasion. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 contestant, Amruta Khanvilkar also wished the actress.

There were other fans of the actress who reminded Nushrat about the festival which is falling on May 25 this year as the actress shared her wishes a day in advance. One of the users reminded Nushrat about the festival and wrote that it is not today. Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote that Eid is on Monday. A third user praised the beauty of Nushrat in traditional Indian attire and wrote that nothing can beat her looks ever.

Apart from Nushrat, veteran actor Anupam Kher also extended his beautiful wishes on the joyous occasion. The actor shared a picture and wished his fans with love, peace, and happiness. Amid lockdown, Anupam has been quite vocal about his feelings and emotions. He left no stone unturned to interact with his fans and keep them entertained. The Saransh actor even started his homemade series, When Bittu meets Anupam where a desi alter ego, version of Anupam Kher, Bittu interacts with the actor.

Wishing you all #HappyEid !! Love, Peace and Happiness always!! pic.twitter.com/KfVl4692jC — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 24, 2020

