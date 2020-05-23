Eid Al Fitr Wishes In Urdu To Share With Friends And Family Members On This Occasion

Eid al Fitr is popularly known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" and is a well renowned religious holiday celebrated by Muslims all over the globe. This particular day is celebrated by a huge number of followers as it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. Eid al Fitr is the only day in the month of Shawwal when the Muslims are not permitted to fast. Eid al Fitr 2020 is going to be celebrated on Sunday, 24 May 2020.

According to their tradition, old wrongs that have been done in the past are forgiven and money is donated to the poor. People also make special foods items that are enjoyed together with friends or relatives are invited to share the feast. A number of people also giver gifts and greeting cards on this auspicious day. Here are some Eid al Fitr wishes in Urdu to share with your near and dear ones during this festival:

Eid al Fitr wishes in Urdu

zendagi ka her pal khusheyo se kam na ho ap ka her din eid ke din se kam na ho assa eid ka din app ko hamesha naseeb ho eid mubarak

Eid leke ate hai dher sare khusiya, Eid mita deta hai insan mai duriya, Eid hai khuda ka ek nayam tabarok Eisi liye kahte hai sb EID MUBARAK

Sada haste raho jaise haste hai phul, Duniya ki sare gam tmeh jaye bhul, Charo taraf failao khushiyo ka geet, Eisi umid ka sath Yaar tumhe... MUBARAK ho EID..

Aj se Amiri Garibi ka fasle na rahe, Hr Insan ek duje ko apna bhai kahe, Aj sb kuch bhul ka aa gale lg ja, Mubarak ho tuje yeh EID-UL-AZHA.

Subeh Subeh uth ke ho jawo Fresh, Pehenlo aj sobse aacha sa koi Dress, Doston ka sath aab chalo Ghumne, Eid Mubarak Karo sabko jo aaye Samne. Tumko bhi EID MUBARAK

Dua hai Allah apko lambey balon wala neeli ankhon wala gulabi honton wala patli kamar wala khubsurat bakra ata kre qurbani k liye AAmmeen

aanay wali rutoon kay aanchal main koi saat-e-saeed kia hogi gul na hoga to khushboo kia tum na hoogay to eid kia hoogi

chiragh mein agar noor na hota humara dil mojbor na hota hum aapko khud eid mubarrak kehne aate agar apka aashiyana itna door na hota

Me Un Ko Kese Kahun EID MUBARAK,, Wo Jin K Noor-e-Nazar Gaye Hen,, Wo Maaen Jin K Jigar K Tukray,, Gulon Ki Surat Bikhar Gaye Hen.. Wo Jin Ki Dukh Se Bhari Duaaen,, Falak Pe Halchal Macha Rahi Hen.. Mery Hi Deen Ki Bohat Si Naslen,, Udaas Eiden Mana Rahi Hen..! EID Mubarak..

