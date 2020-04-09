The Debate
Nushrat Bharucha's Scrumptious Sunday Lunch Amid Quarantine Will Make One Hungry, See Pic

Bollywood News

Nushrat Bharucha is practicing quarantine with her family. During the lockdown, she has been quite active on Instagram. Check out what she had for Sunday lunch.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nushrat Bharucha

Amid the Coronavirus breakdown, the governments around the globe have imposed lockdown and urged people to practice self-isolation to contain the spread of the pandemic. In this difficult time, Bollywood personalities are also urging their fans and followers to stay safe and stay home during the lockdown. Nushrat Bharucha is one of these personalities. Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown, Nushrat Bharucha has been seen practicing self-quarantine. She has been quite active on her Instagram account entertaining her 2.4 million followers. 

Over the recent weekend, Nushrat Bharucha was spotted showing off her cooking skills on her Instagram Story. She shared a few glimpses from her Sunday lunch during the quarantine. Nushrat Bharucha cooked Daal and Gaakhar. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a video of her deep-frying the delicious Gaakhar in ghee. She also shared an Instagram perfect picture of her Sunday lunch captioning it as "Sunday Done Right". Take a look at Nushrat Bharucha's lockdown stories. 

Nushrat Bharucha's cooking diaries:

Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram story

Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram story

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha is currently, gearing up for her next film Chhalaang. Here, Nushrat will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. The sports-drama will hit the theatres on June 12, 2020. 

 

 

First Published:
