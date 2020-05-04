How Nushrat Bharucha Is Extending Support Towards Fight Against COVID-19, See Tweets

Amid coronavirus outbreak, every country has been called under lockdown in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. People are urged to stay home and practice quarantine. While almost every celebrity is urging and requesting their fans and followers to stay home, Nushrat Bharucha is motivating her followers and extending her support on the fight against Covid-19. Nushrat Bharucha has shared several tweets expressing her gratitude towards people working through the lockdown and also urged her fans to stay safe. Check out Nushrat Bhraucha's Twitter.

Amazing! Hats off to our on-ground heroes! 👏 https://t.co/Pw5enIRxR7 — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) April 23, 2020

Ensuring food supplies to the Nation !



On a single day on 22nd Apr, 2020, Indian Railways did record Foodgrain loading of 112 rakes equivalent to 3.13 Lac Tonnes, beating previous best Foodgrain loading of 92 rakes (2.57 lac tonnes) on 9th Apr, 2020#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/GPJqp13a3B — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 23, 2020

Here, Nushrat Bharucha retweeted a powerful tweet by the Ministry of Railways. She shared and motivated Indian Railways for working during the lockdown. They are seen helping the transport of food essentials.

Many celebrities have taken to their social media to express their gratitude towards police officers, doctors, nurses and other people who are helping the people infected with the coronavirus. Nushrat Bharucha is one such personality. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's Twitter.

This #WorldHealthDay I express my gratitude to all frontline workers & heroes of this war against Covid-19 for working tirelessly to keep us safe. Pls support doctors, medic ¶medic staff, police personnel & sanitation workers in this fight so they too can go home soon & safe. https://t.co/yJayv730kK — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) April 7, 2020

On the occasion of World Health Day, Nushrat Bharucha expressed her appreciation towards all the frontline workers and people working for the war against COVID-19. She also requested her followers to support the medical staff, police and sanitation workers. Take a look at Nushrat Bharucha's innovative honour towards all the heroes.

Don’t panic buy and crowd around shops!

Stay indoors, stay safe! https://t.co/EeIVnyy60Q — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) March 24, 2020

Here, Nushrat Bharucha retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet. The post was about keeping calm and avoiding the hoarding of food during the lockdown. Nushrat asked her fans to stay indoors and stay safe.

