How Nushrat Bharucha Is Extending Support Towards Fight Against COVID-19, See Tweets

Nushrat Bharucha is extending her support for the fight against coronavirus breakdown by expressing her respect towards the workers and spreading awareness.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, every country has been called under lockdown in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. People are urged to stay home and practice quarantine. While almost every celebrity is urging and requesting their fans and followers to stay home, Nushrat Bharucha is motivating her followers and extending her support on the fight against Covid-19. Nushrat Bharucha has shared several tweets expressing her gratitude towards people working through the lockdown and also urged her fans to stay safe. Check out Nushrat Bhraucha's Twitter. 

Here, Nushrat Bharucha retweeted a powerful tweet by the Ministry of Railways. She shared and motivated Indian Railways for working during the lockdown. They are seen helping the transport of food essentials. 

Many celebrities have taken to their social media to express their gratitude towards police officers, doctors, nurses and other people who are helping the people infected with the coronavirus. Nushrat Bharucha is one such personality. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's Twitter. 

On the occasion of World Health Day, Nushrat Bharucha expressed her appreciation towards all the frontline workers and people working for the war against COVID-19. She also requested her followers to support the medical staff, police and sanitation workers. Take a look at Nushrat Bharucha's innovative honour towards all the heroes.  

Here, Nushrat Bharucha retweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet. The post was about keeping calm and avoiding the hoarding of food during the lockdown. Nushrat asked her fans to stay indoors and stay safe. 

