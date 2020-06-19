Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan Or Rani Mukerji And Saif: Who's The Better Onscreen Duo?

Bollywood pairs have always kept the audiences hooked. Apart from the plot and the acting, it is the pairing and the stars’ chemistry that also plays a significant role in the success of a film. When an actor with the same vibrancy is paired with another actor, they usually make a bang at the box office.

Also read: Nushrat Bharucha Shares Home Remedy For Those Feeling Under The Weather Like Her

Some of the new-gen pairs include Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, and several others. Today, we are going to take a look at how Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan compare to the classic pairing of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Read on.

Also read: Nushrat Bharucha's Lesser-known Films Fans Can Binge-watch Over The Weekend

Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan

Interestingly, all the movies starring Nushrat and Kartik are directed by Luv Ranjan. The two starred in Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011 as Rajat and Neha. The movie tried to depict modern-day relationships with a touch of hilarity. The movie revolves around how the guys are troubled when they find out they are being dominated. They then were seen in the sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015). The two had interesting chemistry in the sequel as well.

Apart from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies, Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan also starred in two other films. These are Akaash Vani (2013) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). In Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, both the actors plotted against each other to get Titu’s attention. They made it hilarious and the movie was also a big hit.

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan were among the most liked on-screen duo during the 2000s. The two starred in a couple of movies together. And most of these films were under the banner of Yash Raj Chopra. In 2004, the two starred in Kunal Kohli's Hum Tum. The movie was a big hit because of its take on romance.

Another hit film starring the two is 2007's Ta Ra Rum Pum, which is directed by Siddharth Anand. Ta Ra Rum Pum told the story of RV, a promising car racer, who suffers a devastating setback in his career due to an accident. His family helps him conquer his demons and get him back on his feet. Rani and Saif were a promising onscreen duo in Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

In 2008, the two starred in Kunal Kohli's Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. The movie performed okay at the box office. It wasn't much of a hit like either of their past two films.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.