Nushrat Bharucha's Lesser-known Films Fans Can Binge-watch Over The Weekend

In her career, Nushrat Bharucha has delivered many successful films and has garnered critical acclaim for the same. However, there are many movies of the actor which have gone unnoticed by fans. Take a look at the list:

Also Read | Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan Or Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan: Better On-screen Pair?

Vaaliba Raja

Starring Santhanam, Sethu, Vishakha Singh and Nushrat Bharucha in the leading roles, Vaaliba Raja is a romantic comedy laced with family sentiments. In the movie, Santhanam plays the character of a psychiatrist. Helmed by Sai Gokul Ramanath, the film also stars V. Jayaprakash and Chitra Lakshmanan. Released in 2016, Vaaliba Raja is bankrolled by H. Murali.

Jai Santoshi Maa

Starring Nushrat Bharucha, Lalit Tiwari and Sanjay Swaraj in the leading roles, Jai Santoshi Maa follows the story of Mahima and her journey through enlightenment and spirituality. Released in 2006, the much-loved mythological drama also stars actors like Shashi Sharma, Raj Khan and Parakh Madan in prominent roles. Helmed by Ahmed Siddiqui, Jai Santoshi Maa marks Nushrat Bharucha's debut in the Hindi film industry.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha's List Of Movie Trailers Which Crossed 10 Million Plus Views On YouTube

Darr@The Mall

Starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Nushrat Bharucha and Arif Zakaria in the leading roles, the story of Darr@ The Mall revolves around the inaugural party of one of the largest malls in Asia, in which a newly recruited security guard must work to stop a supernatural threat. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, Darr@ The Mall hit the theatres in 2014. If the reports are to be believed, Darr@ The Mall is inspired by the Ramsay Brothers Hotel 1981.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha's List Of Movie Trailers Which Crossed 10 Million Plus Views On YouTube

Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor's recent films have managed to impress the masses and has raked in good business at the box office. The actor is currently having a packed-up schedule, as she has a string of releases lined-up in the coming year. Nushrat Bharucha is currently gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao Chhalaang, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a prominent role. The film is expected to release in 2020.

In 2019, the actor also dropped in the poster of Chhalaang on her official Instagram handle. Speaking about working with Rajkummar Rao for the first time after Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Nushrat revealed in an interview with a news daily that it feels great to work with Rajkummar Rao again and remarked that she shares a very good relationship with the actor. Adding to the same, Nushrat revealed that she hopes the audience would like their performances in Chhalaang.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha's Song Posts On Instagram; From 'Ishq Tera' To 'Peeyu Datke'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.