Nushrat Bharucha Or Kriti Kharbanda: Whose Green Checkered Outfit Style Do Fans Love More?

Nushrat Bharucha and Kriti Kharbanda's style statements have impressed the fashion police and are winning fans' hearts as well. In the recent past, Nushrat Bharucha and Kriti Kharbanda donned similar print outfits. Take a look at Nushrat Bharucha and Kriti Kharbanda's outfits and check out who styled the green checkered outfit better.

also read | Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif; who wore the floral gown better?

Nushrat Bharucha's Green Ensemble

Nushrat Bharucha was spotted donning a short green dress. The checkered printed outfit was paired with a pair of white sliders. Here, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor raised the style quotient of a simple dress with her frizzy hairdo. For glam, Nushrat Bharucha was styled in a minimalist makeup routine.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor posed in front of a football net. She captioned her picture as "It is time to elevate your style with the latest Platform Slide from @crocsindia! I love mine! #Croctober #Fashion #Style". Here, Nushrat Bharucha wore July Issue by Jyostna Bisht.

also read | Bhumi Pednekar's outfits that can be perfect for your next brunch date; see pictures

Kriti Kharbanda's Co-ord Outfit

Kriti Kharbanda wore this outfit on Valentine's Day. Here, she can be spotted wearing a checkered co-ord set from Zara. The green co-ord attire was styled with messy beach waves hairdo. For glam, the Housefull 4 actor opted for soft smokey eyes and pink lips along with the inner corner of her eyes highlighted with silver eyeshadow. The outfit had a plugin neckline. Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda's photos checkered co-ord outfit.

also read | Times when Nushrat Bharucha went for bold choices in fashion; See pictures here

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nushrat and Kriti have several upcoming films this year. Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in the upcoming film, Hurdang. Moreover, Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao also have upcoming film Chhalaang that is reportedly a black-comedy that also has some elements of romance.

On the other hand, Kriti Kharbanda was last spotted in Pagalpanti. The movie directed by Anees Bazmee released last year and also featured John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat among others. For her next, she is expected to share the big screen with Pulkit in Taish. The revenge thriller drama will be helmed by Bejjoy Nambiar and is expected to release next year.

also read | Bhumi Pednekar or Tara Sutaria; whose neon orange look is your favourite?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.