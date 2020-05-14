Nushrat Bharucha Or Parineeti Chopra: Who Styled Pleated Skirt Better?

Nushrat Bharucha and Parineeti Chopra are two fashionable divas from the new-gen actors. The two stars are successfully grabbing the audience's attention for their compelling performances and are stealing hearts with their vogue style. In the recent past, Nushrat Bharucha and Parineeti Chopra donned a similar pleated design skirt. Check out their pictures and decide who styled it better.

Parineeti Chopra's Skirt Ensemble -

In this Instagram post, Parineeti Chopra posed in front of a massive wooden door. The Gunday actor looked breathtaking as she donned a shimmery blouse paired with similar coloured pleated design skirt. The translucent top was sported with a nude shade thick belt. For glam, Parineeti Chopra was styled in smokey eyes and nude shade lips. She also complimented the chic attire with nude sandals. Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's photos.

Nushrat Bharucha's Skirt Wardrobe -

Nushrat Bharucha wore the vogue outfit for a fashion-based interview. She kept it simple, donning a black crop top paired with a blue Lola pleated skirt. The black crop top had an off-shoulder design. Nushrat Bharucha left her hair open with wavy edges. For glam, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star opted for smokey eyes and bronze lipstick. Nushrat Bharucha wore black criss cross heels.

More about Nushrat Bharucha and Parineeti Chopra -

While Nushrat Bharucha made her lead role debut in 2010 with Ekta Kapoor's LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut with 2011's romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Nushrat Bharucha has garnered immense appreciation for her performance in critically acclaimed movies like LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and many more. Whereas on the other hand, Parineeti Chopra has earned immense praise for her movie deliveries including Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Meri Pyaari Bindu and many others.

