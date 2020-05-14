Nushrat Bharucha Or Ananya Panday: Who Styled Black Plunging Neckline Gown Better?

Nushrat Bharucha and Ananya Panday are two stylish and elegant divas from the new generation of actors. They are not only grabbing the attention of the audience for their compelling performances but are also successfully stealing hearts with the style files. In the recent past, Nushrat and Ananya were spotted donning similar black plunging neckline gowns, take a look at who wore it better.

Nushrat Bharucha's Black Ensemble -

In an older post on Instagram, Nushrat Bharucha was seen posing in a black ensemble gown. The red carpet outfit had a v neckline design. The award night's gown had a backless designer cut with the black floral design embedded on the dress. For glam, Nushrat Bharucha kept it quite simple with tiny hanging earrings and nude makeup look. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor captioned her Instagram posts as, "Last night at GQ Awards!" Check out Nushrat Bharucha's outfit.

Ananya Panday's red carpet gown -

The newcomer Ananya Panday wore Gauri & Nainika for Star Screen Awards 2019. The black gown has a plunging neckline. The gown's flare skirt had a glittery design. For glam, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor opted for a brown makeup look, chocolate smokey eyes and matching lipstick. Ananya Panday tied her hair in a messy bun. Take a look at Ananya Panday's red carpet gown. Her Instagram post's caption read, "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away 🪐For Star Screen Awards, 2019 ✨🖤".

About Nushrat Bharucha and Ananya Panday -

While Nushrat Bharucha made her lead role debut in 2010 with Ekta Kapoor's LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka, newbie Ananya Panday stepped into the celluloid with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year's second installment. Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Nushrat Bharucha has garnered immense appreciation for her performance in critically acclaimed movies like LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and many more. Whereas on the other hand, Ananya Panday has earned immense praise for her two movie releases, Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

