Nushrat Bharucha And Pooja Hegde Ooze Glamour In Golden Lehenga; Who Wore It Better?

Nushrat Bharucha has garnered immense appreciation for her performance in critically acclaimed movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and many more. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde, the southern superstar, has successfully garnered critical acclaim for films like Mugamodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Housefull 4, Mohenjo Daro, Duvvada Jagannadham, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and many others. In the recent past, Nushrat and Pooja were spotted in similar wedding outfits. Take a look who wore the golden royal outfit better. Check out.

Nushrat Bharucha wears a wedding dress –

Here, Nushrat Bharucha's golden outfit is designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The blouse had a golden embroidery design and hanging extension attached to the blouse. Her lehenga was adorned with embeds. The dupatta was attached to the blouse itself. For glam, she opted for gold eye makeup and bold lip colour. Don't miss out on Bharucha's statement jewellery necklace. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram.

Pooja Hegde wears a wedding outfit

Pooja Hegde's golden wedding dress had a striped blouse with a deep neckline. The lehenga was long and had a flared end. For glam, Pooja Hegde opted for simple and elegant wedding makeup. She had left her hair open with messy curls. Take a look at Pooja Hegde's Instagram posts.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha is going to next appear in the upcoming film Hurdang, which also stars Sunny Kaushal. The actor is gearing up for her next flick, Chhalaang, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Whereas, Pooja Hegde will be next seen working with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She will also work in Most Eligible Bachelor.

