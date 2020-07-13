Nushrat Bharucha Or Richa Chadha: Whose Mauve Saree Do You Love More?

Nushrat Bharucha and Richa Chadha are two popular Bollywood actors who are widely admired for their movie choices. Apart from their acting skills, these divas have also impressed the fashion police with their chic clothing statements. Back in December 2019, both these stars were spotted donning mauve sarees. Check out the two divas' stunning pictures and decide whose saree you like better, Nushrat Bharucha or Richa Chadha.

Nushrat Bharucha's Sequin Saree

In 2019, Nushrat Bharucha shared a series of Instagram pictures wearing a stunning mauve shade sequined saree. The Dream Girl actor wore this ethnic outfit for an award show and was looking stunning in the ensemble. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star can be seen in a sequinned outfit draped in an iconic style. Nushrat Bharucha's blouse had a plunging neckline and it was designed with shimmery velvet sleeveless arms with a backless design.

She went for minimal makeup and accessories, which made her look even more beautiful. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor also sported sleek rings and stone-studded earrings to complete her look. Her makeup was also very detailed. She opted for nude lips, fluttery lashes, smokey eyes and pink blush. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's photos in the shimmery sequined saree.

Richa Chadha's Mauve Saree

In the above Instagram picture, Richa Chadha can be spotted in a chic mauve saree. Detailed with embeds, the Fukrey actor's outfit was designed by Neeta Lulla. Here, Richa Chadha posed wearing Ambrus earrings and Ritika Bhasin Gupta’s ring. Her mauve coloured saree had a white border design. The actor's look was kept quite simple with a nude makeup look-with nude lipstick and dark eyes.

Her hair was kept open. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor was styled by Who Wore What When's stylist Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Yatin Amonkar. Richa captioned her photo in Hindi as – "Meri Photo". The Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! actor's stylist kept it minimal while accessorising her look. Take a look at Richa Chadha's photos as she posed in Neeta Lulla's mauve saree.

