Nushrat Bharucha's Pictures From Her Thailand Trip Will Give Fans Serious Travel Goals

Nushrat Bharucha was last spotted working opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy and drama film, Dream Girl. Currently, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao, Chhalaang. Apart from the silver-screen popularity, Nushrat Barucha is also an active Instagram user with 2.4 million followers. In the recent past, Nushrat Bharucha was spotted wandering around on the streets of Phuket Island, Thailand. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's vacation posts from Thailand.

Nushrat Bharucha's trip to Thailand -

Here, Nushrat Bharucha shared a series of photos from her trip to the Old Town of Phuket. She looks stunning in a pink silk top paired with white baggy pants. For glam, the Akaash Vani actor kept it simple with 90s' hair look. She is seen enjoying the boat trip, eating local food and visiting places.

In this post, Nushrat Bharucha is spotted raising the temperature in the middle of a sea with her chic swimsuit. She donned a white bikini with a forest print design. She also sported ear loop and bronze-tinted glass.

It won't be wrong to say that Nushrat Bharucha has a perfect bikini body. Here, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame is seen posing by the poolside. Nushrat stuns in a leaf print bikini with a neon pink border. She also donned a neon pink beach cap.

In this post, Nushrat Bharucha went for thinner eyebrows. She took a selfie in her black netted swimsuit. Take a look at Nushrat's rectangular frame glasses. This picture is taken at Kata Beach, Phuket Island, Thailand.

