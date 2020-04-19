Nushrat Bharucha's Much-loved Songs With Kartik Aaryan; 'Dil Chori', 'Heeriye' & More

Nushrat Bharucha started her Bollywood career with small-budget films. The rising star made her debut with the film titled Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006. However, Nushrat ascended to fame with her remarkable roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and others.

Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan have delivered some of the most loved Bollywood numbers till date. The duo garnered success for their impeccable on-screen chemistry. Check out Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan's best songs to reminisce about their big-screen bond.

Heeriye

Heeriye is a romantic number from Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The song showcases the group's vacation in Bangkok. It is sung by Mohit Chauhan and written by Hitesh Sonik.

Rumani

Rumani is from Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan's first film together, Akaash Vani. The song Rumani is in the melodious voice of Thomson Andrews and Shalmali Kholgade. The lyrics for the track were penned by Luv Ranjan. The song beautifully captures the essence of the lead pair's romance.

Dil Chori

The dancer number Dil Chori is from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The song is considered to be one of the most famous songs of Nushrat Bharucha that set many feet tapping. Apart from Nushrat and Kartik Aaryan, the song also features Sunny Singh.

Paro

Paro is another hit dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The song is sung by Dev Negi, Shipra Goyal and peened by lyricist, Kumaar. And the music is added by Hitesh Sonik. In the song, the three couples are seen grooving. The song celebrates their new fresh relationship.

Crazy lover

Crazy Lover is another dance song from the movie Akaash Vani. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Sunidhi Chauhan. The music of Crazy Lover is composed by Hitesh Sonik and penned by Luv Ranjan. The song features Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha.

