Nushrat Bharucha's 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki 2.0' Amidst Lockdown Is A Must Watch

With everyone staying home amid Coronavirus lockdown, celebrities are currently indulging in household chores and family activities. Nushrat Bharucha took to her Instagram handle to share a cute video of her sitting on the floor with mother and grandmother and cleaning the vegetables.

Calling it as 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' (story of every house), Nushrat added the title track of Ekta Kapoor's famous TV show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki'. This is not the first time when Nushrat has shared some adorable moments with her family on social media. A few days back, her Saturday night preparation featured yet again her mother and grandmother enjoying hair massage together.

Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha revealed in a recent interview that she has been penning down her poems for almost three years now. She added that she would write down her thoughts and save them on her phone. Nushrat Bharucha said that she was skeptical about it and hence, stayed away from sharing them with her fans.

However, it was one of her fellow poet-friends that encouraged her to go ahead and share her poems with the world. Nushrat Bharucha said that Ayushmann Khurrana gave her the much-needed courage and confidence to start posting her poems on social media. She added that with each passing post, she is gaining confidence in herself about it.

