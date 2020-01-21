Nushrat Bharucha Congratulates Ayushmann Khurrana On His ‘Dream Boy’ Transition

The trailer to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped on the internet yesterday. Since then, fans and celebrities have not been able to keep calm about it. The film tackles the issue of homosexuality in India in a comic way. With Ayushmann’s proven record of hit films looking over social issues, fans have high expectations from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan too.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana Gives Fans An Updated Version Of DDLJ's Train Scene

Nushrat congratulates Ayuhsmann on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ever since the trailer dropped, many A-Lister celebrities have been pouring in their congratulatory messages for Ayushmann Khurrana. The latest to join the list is his Dream Girl co-star Nushrat Bharucha. The actor took to Instagram yesterday to share her review of the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Is 'sooooo Good' Say Celebrities

In a story on Instagram, Nushrat Bharucha said that she totally “loved” the trailer. She also wished Ayushmann Khhurrana saying that she hopes that he gets the “man of his dreams”.

She hilariously even exclaimed that Ayushmann Khurrana has smoothly transitioned from being a “Dream Girl” to a “Dream Boy” doing a world-play on their last film together. She even wished the entire team of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan good luck.

ALSO READ | 'Love Aaj Kal' And 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailers Keep Social Media Abuzz

Check out Nushrat Bharucha’s story here:

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer Drops, Leads To A Meme-fest

Even Shraddha Kapoor who is currently busy with her upcoming, Street Dancer 3D took to her social media to say that she ‘can’t wait’ for the film after watching its trailer.

From the looks of the trailer, the plot of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan revolves around a homosexual couple who are trying to convince one of the partners' parents regarding the normalcy of homosexuality and the LGBTQIA community. Kota Factory actor Jitendra Kumar is playing the role of Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest in the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana has reunited with his on-screen parents in Badhaai Ho for this rom-com. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are playing the role of Jitendra’s parents in the film. Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

ALSO READ | Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Back To Win Hearts, Push Envelope

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.