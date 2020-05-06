Nushrat Bharucha's Quarantine Recap: From Indoor Photoshoots To Family Time

Due to coronavirus breakdown, every country has run into lockdown in order to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Almost every celebrity and famous personality are urging and requesting their fans and followers to stay home. Nushrat Bharucha has also done so. She has been quite active on social media during the quarantine phase and is motivating her followers to stay home and practice quarantine. Having said that, let us take a quick recap on Nushrat Bharucha's quarantine and lockdown diaries.

Family time

Nushrat Bharucha shared the video of her taking the lockdown test on her Instagram page. Here, she along with her mother can be seen answering simple questions related to the household work and their daily routine. Nushrat shared the lockdown test on her Instagram page and wrote, "Baithe Baithe Kya Karein, Karna Hai Kuch Kaam. Shuru Karo #LockdownTest Leke Quarantine Ka Naam! #LockdownDay32." Check out the video.

Here, Nushrat Bharucha is seen spending some quality time with her family. In this photo, Nushrat, along with her mother and grandmother can be seen doing the household chore of cleaning the vegetables. She captioned the video saying "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki! 🤪 ❤️".

On lockdown day 11, Nushrat Bharucha took a break and recreated some golden family moments with her mother and grandmother. She is seen enjoying a hair oil massage. Instagramming the photo, she wrote a caption that read, 'What Saturday Night preps look like in the new normal'.

Indoor photoshoots

Recently, Nushrat Bharucha did an indoor photoshoot. The monochromic pictures look amazing and are loved by her fans. Nushrat Bharucha posed next to her window, wearing an oversized shirt. Her Instagram caption read, "Grill-ed on the inside right now, but hoping to see the other side soon! 🙇‍♀️ #LockdownDay29".

After the lockdown was announced on March 24, 2020, it seems like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor thought of starting her lockdown edition with a bright sunny day. She posted sun-kissed pictures of herself. The pictures saw her sporting casual pyjamas.

Workout regime

Recently, Nushrat Bharucha shared a throwback video of her working out. In the caption, she expressed how she was missing her gym. However, Nushrat is still managing to keep up with her workout regime at home. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's post-workout selfie below.

Kitchen series

In the recent past, to entertain her fans during the quarantine, Nushrat posted a video of her 'evening ritual'. The Dream Girl actor can be seen making a strawberry-blueberry almond milk smoothie and strawberry-mint infused flavoured water with instructions for her fans and followers. The post has been captioned, "A Berry Good Day".

Nushrat Bharucha was spotted showing off her cooking skills on her Instagram Story. She shared a few glimpses from her Sunday lunch during the quarantine. One of them was from the day when Nushrat Bharucha cooked Daal and Gaakhar.

