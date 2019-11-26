Nushrat Bharucha's Style Evolution: Stunning Looks Of The Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actor

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha is not only known for her roles in various films but also her stylish outfits. The star personality recently received an award for Most Stylish Women by GQ India. On a YouTube series, the actor also talked about her shopping fantasies and that she wanted to do all her shopping online. As the actor is quite active on social media, she uploads a lot of her stylish outfits on her Instagram handle. Let us look at one of her best outfits.

Best attires of Nushrat

She wore a beige colour Semi-sheer bodycon dress which was a sleeveless high neck. The photo was clicked by Venu Rasuri. Check out her look.

In this picture, she wore a patterned black colour sheer gown with a thigh-high slit. The gown is backless and has a deep V-neck design with a belt around her waist. The actor also wore a bodysuit from inside. Check out her look.

She wore a blue colour wraparound dress with a pleated semi-sheer skirt over it. The actor wore this outfit during Power Brands Awards 2019 and also received the Rising Star Award. Take a look at her outfit.

She is wearing a champagne coloured netted gown with asymmetrical sleeves. The actor wore this outfit for Vogue Women Of The Year Awards. Check out her outfit.

