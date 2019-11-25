Kartik Aaryan And Nushrat Bharucha Movies: From Pyaar Ka Punchnama To Akaash Vani

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama as he paired opposite Nushrat Bharucha. Many consider him as one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Nushrat Bharucha rose to fame around the same time as Kartik Aaryan She was last seen in Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Let's take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha's films together that made them one of the most bankable couples on reel together.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

The 2011 hit movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama was a massive hit at the box office and was also termed as one of Kartik Aaryan’s best performance. His iconic rant from the film is the USP of the film and Kartik's career as well. The film saw the pair of Kartik and Nushrat for the first time together on screen. Since then, they have paired opposite each other in three more movies. The ensemble cast included Kartik and Nushrat along with Raayo S. Bakhirta, Divyendu Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall, and Ishita Raj Sharma.

Akaash Vani

All the movies starring Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan have been directed by Luv Ranjan. In 2013, the pair of Kartik and Nushrat appeared for the second time on the silver screen with this classic well written romantic drama. The film was appreciated by the critics as well as the audience even after having a slow box office start. Kartik's on-screen chemistry with Nushrat seemed to be unmatched post-Akaash Vani.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

The movie was the sequel of 2011 released Pyaar Ka Punchnama which saw a new story angle on the three boys and three girls with their own twists and turns in the love story. Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Ishita Raj Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall came back for the movie whereas Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh were the new entries. Even though the Luv Ranjan's Punchnama franchise is known to be a bit misogynistic approach but still the movies have observed a box office hit.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

The 2018 romantic drama film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a film that showed a charming friendly relationship between a guy and his best friend. The film was praised by critics and fans alike and the songs were something that gave more recognition to the movie. Many old classics and pop songs were remade and used in this film. The cast included Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha along with Sunny Singh and Ishita Raj Sharma in the main roles.

