Nushrat Bharucha's Unseen Pictures From Her Exotic Europe Vacation Are Unmissable

Nushrat Bharucha has earned immense appreciation for her performance in critically acclaimed movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and many more. Nushrat Bharucha was last spotted working opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy and drama film, Dream Girl. Apart from the silver-screen popularity, Nushrat Barucha is also an active Instagram user with 2.4 million followers. Check out some of Nushrat Bharucha's throwback pictures from her European trip.

Unseen pics from Nushrat's European trip -

In this picture, Nushrat Bharucha can be seen in a castle. Her caption reads, Love castles.. Stories in every corner, some never told..some long forgotten. This picture is taken at Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra, a town in Portugal. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor stunned a black and black outfit. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram.

Nushrat Bharucha, here, expressed her attraction towards spooky and unusual places. She posed in an underground well in Portugal. The Dream Girl actor described the spot as spooky and beautiful. Here, the actor posed in a scary manner to create a spooky vibe.

Moving from castles to beaches, Nushrat Bharucha enjoyed getting tanned at the Portugal beaches. This picture is taken at Albufeira, Algarve. Nushrat captioned it as And here come the beaches!!!. Check out the Akaash Vani fame's pictures.

This is another beach picture of Nushrat from her trip to Portugal. Here, she posed on rocks right next to the ocean. She stunned in a red dress and sunglasses. Her Instagram caption reads, I could just sit here all day! And it's possible Coz the sunsets at 9pm!! #portugal #allgirlstrip #lovetotravel #europelove 🌹🌹.

Nushrat Bharucha's pictures show her love for exploring new cities. Here, the actor has stepped out on a morning walk to explore the streets of Europe. The Bollywood star stunned in sweatshirt paired with black tracks. Nushrat's sweatshirt read "Ambitious". Take a look at Nushrat Bharucha's stunning Instagram pictures.

This a collage picture of Nushrat Bharucha from her visit to São Jorge Castle, Lisboa. São Jorge Castle is a historic castle in the Portuguese capital of Lisbon, located in Santa Maria Maior. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's photos.

