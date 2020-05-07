Nushrat Bharucha's Top-rated Movies That You Should Add To Your Watch List

Nushrat Bharucha, last seen in Raaj Shaandaliyaa's Dream Girl, made her celluloid debut with Jai Santoshi Maa. Thereafter, the actor starred in an array of movie, until Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), which brought her to fame. In a career spanning less than a decade, Nushrat Bharucha has been a part of many movies, however, there are only a few movies that have managed to make a mark. Here are Nushrat Bharucha's highest-rated movies.

Nushrat Bharucha's highest rated movies:



LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha (2010)

The movie, starring Nushrat Bharucha, Anshuman Jha, Rajkummar Rao in the lead is an anthology that depicts the lives of six people connected through a video camcorder, a store security camera, and concealed cameras. The movie directed by Dibakar Banerjee was the talk of the town, especially for its intriguing storyline.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Divyendu Sharma, and Raayo S. Bakhirta in the lead, narrates the tale of three friends dealing with their romantic lives. The Luv Ranjan directorial managed to garner attention, making the stars of the film an overnight sensation. Interestingly, Pyaar Ka Punchnama is one of Nushrat Bharucha's highest-rated movies on IMDb.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)

The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh, and Omkar Kapoor in the lead is the sequel to 2011's romantic-comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film narrates the tale of three friends who face difficult situations in their romantic relationships. The Luv Ranjan directorial was a hit and was also appreciated for the performance by its leads.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sunny Singh in the lead, narrates the tale of two childhood friends who share a thicker bond than brothers. However, their lives turn upside down when one of them decides to marry. The Luv Ranjan directorial earned huge numbers at the box office reportedly the movie managed to enter the 100-crore-club.

Dream Girl (2019)

The movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead, narrates the tale of a young man who imposes to be a woman to make ends meet. The Raaj Shaandaliyaa directorial managed to win praises from the critics and audience alike for its intriguing narrative. Interestingly, Dream Girl was Nushrat's second 100-crore film.

