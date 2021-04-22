Nushrratt Bharuccha Goes ‘star-struck’ Over MS Dhoni's Four While Watching CSK Vs KKR

Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest Instagram Stories revealed that the actor is a huge fan of cricket. On Apr 21, during the IPL match between CSK and KKR, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared a video, wherein Dhoni hits a four and Nushrratt Bharuccha cannot stop gushing over the latter. Sharing the cricketer's video on social media, Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, "dhoni" and added stars in eyes emoticons. Watch Nushrratt Bharuccha get starstruck over MS Dhoni's four.

In the last night's match, Chennai Super Kings aka CSK won the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, KKR. CSK won by 18 runs. The match was held at Wankhede Stadium. After KKR's loss, the team's score fell to the sixth position in the points table. Chennai's score for the match was 220 runs with 3 wickets, while KKR was all out after 19.1 overs with 202 runs.

A peek into Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram and Ajeeb Daastaans trailer

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Netflix anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans recently premiered on the streaming platform. The four short films movie is receiving a positive response from the critics and audiences. Bankrolled by Netflix, the film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani. The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Gyan Prakash, Bachan Pachehra, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Nushrratt is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Ram Setu. On March 30, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez, wherein the stars were seen reading the film's script. While Bharuccha sported a white kurta outfit, Jacqueline stunned in a blue and white floral attire.

Nushrratt's hair was let loose while Jacqueline had tied her hair in a high ponytail. Sharing the picture on social media, Nushrratt said, "Super duper excited to begin filming for #RamSetu with @akshaykumar sir, @jacquelinef143 and the entire team". She further added, "Need your best wishes".