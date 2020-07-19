Nushrratt Bharuccha & Kartik's 'Dil Chori' Making Video Will Make You Nostalgic; Watch

Dil Chori is one of the most popular wedding dance numbers released as part of the movie album of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The soundtrack features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. Talking about the song, Nushrratt Bharuccha said that she loves the freestyle of Dil Chori. Watch the entire making video here:

Making of Dil Chori

After the song's successfully release, the makers also released a making and behind the scenes video of Dil Chori. In the video, Kartik, Nushrratt and Sunny can be spotted rehearsing for the song. They were also made to work out before its practice. It was a huge set designed for a wedding song shoot. Nushrratt Bharccha was in love with the song. She said, "I love this freestyle and I love doing tashan a lot". Referring to Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh Nijjar, Nushrratt added: "Both the boys are feeling really bad that in every shot I am in the centre".

Kartik Aaryan too loved the song. He said, "I was in love with the song. And I feel the concept is really nice, it's cool, it's got the desi vibe to it and western vibe as well". He also shared that he was a huge fan of the singer Yo Yo Honey Singh. Sunny also added that the song has quite high energy and everyone just forgets everything and dance with the beats. Dil Chori gave the actors the feeling of a real wedding.

In the making video, choreographer Bosco Martis revealed that the signature step of the song was dedicated to director and co-producer Luv Ranjan. They tried to enact his lazy gesture in the song. Dil Chori was the first song released from the movie album. It is a remake of Hans Raj Hans' song Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya. The song is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Simar Kaur and Ishers. While the lyrics are penned by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Singhsta and Oye Sheraa, the music composing is credited to Yo Yo Honey Singh.

