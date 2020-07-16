Nushrratt Bharuccha Or Rhea Chakarborthy: Who Wore The Black Gown Better?

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rhea Chakraborty are two Bollywood actors who have not only successfully fascinated the fashion police but also won fans' hearts with their chic style. Sometime back, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted in similar black gowns. Take a look at their pictures here and check out who wore the red carpet outfit better, Nushrratt Bharuccha or Rhea Chakraborty.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Red Carpet Gown

In 2018, Nushrratt Bharuccha dazzled in this vogue black attire for Mirchi Music Awards. In these Instagram pictures, the actor stunned in a draped organza gown. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's gown was long with ruffled edges at the flares. Her outfit had no sleeves design. Nushrratt's outfit was designed by Rishita and Mitali.

This look of Nushrratt Bharuccha was styled by celebrity stylist Nidhi Jeswani. For makeup, the actor kept it simple with a no-makeup look. Her look was accessorised with a diamond necklace designed by Gehna Jewellers. Her hairdo was also kept simple, open hair with curly edges. Check out Nushrratt Bharuccha's pictures.

Rhea Chakraborty's Black Gown

Rhea wore this chic gown attire for Filmfare 2020. Her look was styled by Khyati Busa. In these pictures, Rhea Chakraborty posed wearing a black gown with a long trail. The outfit had a sweetheart neckline design. Here, the Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor wore an outfit designed by Swapnil Shinde.

Rhea's dress had a mid slit and she paired black tights with the dress. She also sported a pair of black strappy heels to go with her outfit. The actor's look was accessorised with a pair of silver loops. For glam, she opted for a nude makeup look with highlighting eye makeup and nude lip colour. Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's photos.

On the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in comedy-drama flick, Dream Girl. For her next, the actor has bagged two movies. She will first be seen in Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao. Besides that, Nushrratt is also roped in Hurdang. As per reports, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. Meanwhile, for Rhea Chakraborty, she will be next seen in Chehre. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

