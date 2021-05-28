Nushrratt Bharuccha Posts Stunning Pics With Moon In Backdrop, Fan Says "love Love Love"

Ajeeb Daastaans' fame Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a picture on Instagram, posing by the supermoon which looked beautiful on May 26, 2021. While many others shared some gorgeous pictures of the moon on their social media, Nushrratt decided to pose by the moon in a cute outfit. Check out Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram post below.

Here's Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest post

Nushrratt Bharuccha wore a grey one-strip A-line kurta and paired it with white palazzo pants. She went for a subtle makeup look and paired her outfit with large oxidized earrings. She let her hair down and posed for pictures with the gorgeous Super moon in the background. Giving lights and picture credits to those who took the picture, Nushrratt wrote in the caption, "Sun, Moon & Stars... we already have them all 🙌"(sic).

Nushrratt Bharuccha impressed her fans with her latest Instagram picture. Several Instagram users mentioned that she looked 'Cute','beautiful' in the comment section. Several left emojis under her picture and a fan also left a cheesy comment for her, "Tere samne ye Chaand vi fiki per Jaye .. Suraj ko Moti or Chanda ko deti hai Tu Gali . The most important women in my life 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤"(sic). An Instagram user praised Nushrratt's picture and left a hilarious comment which read, "Moon be like- ab hume kon dekha ga 😂 ... Nushrrat to moon - jalwa hai humara🔥❤️❤️"(sic).

Earlier, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a picture of her in the same outfits, soaking in the sun. Nushrratt was seen in the same outfit, which she wore in the previous picture. However, her makeup looked a little different as seen in the previous picture. Nushrratt Bharuccha is known for her comedy Bollywood films Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl. She has a number of films to be released including films like Hurdang, Chhorii, and Ram Setu.

IMAGE: NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA'S INSTAGRAM

