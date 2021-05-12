Nushrratt Bharuccha To Sanjay Dutt, Celebs Who Thanked Nurses On International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 of every year to mark the contributions they make to society. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses' contribution is no less than the doctors in treating patients. Several celebrities came forward to dedicate the day to the frontline nurses, who are constantly working under extreme pressure to treat their patients. From Nushrratt Bharuccha to Sanjay Dutt, here is how several celebrities extended their gratitude towards nurses.

Nushrratt Bharuccha says, "Dil see thank you."

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to her Instagram stories to thank nurses for their contribution on International Nurses Day. In the story, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor wrote, "Our nurses have bravely led the fight against COVID-19 from the front. Saluting your commitment, hard work, efforts to save so many lives and improve recoveries in these trying circumstances. Your selfless service is forever unforgettable". In the end, she wrote, "DIL SE THANK YOU".

One of Nushrrat Bharuccha's latest Instagram posts also saw how she felt about the COVID-19 crisis in the country. She penned a note in her post and wrote, "Every passing day I hear of someone known succumbing to COVID-19". She further wrote how the entire country is her home expressed how she feels knowing the people of the country are not safe.

Dia Mirza wishes for nurses' health

Dia Mirza shared a caricature from a Spanish artist as she wished for nurses' health. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "In these extraordinary times your commitment to saving lives, your compassion and humanity is everything. To every nurse and midwife, we are grateful to you and wish you good health." She further added, "#internationalnursesday and #supportnursesandmidwife" to her story.

Sanjay Dutt extends heartfelt gratitude to nurses

Sanjay Dutt penned a note for nurses on International Nurses Day. He shared the note through his Instagram story that read, "In the past few days, I've come across news of nurses trying to uplift the spirit of their patients while they themselves are going through emotional & physical stress". He then extended his gratitude and wrote, "My heartfelt gratitude to you all for everything that you're doing for us".

IMAGE: NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA AND SANJAY DUTT'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.