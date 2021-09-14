Nushrratt Bharuccha's Spooky Film 'Chhorii' Motion Poster Revealed; Take A Look

Amazon Prime Video gave a glimpse of the upcoming spooky film Chhorii that features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the main lead. The first look of the film is sure to send shivers down the spine with its nerve-racking, scary sneak peek. Chhorii is the forthcoming film directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma.

The film is the remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi. Apart from Nushrratt in the lead role, the film also features Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj. The motion poster begins with thunder and lightning and suddenly an image of a spooky pregnant woman with her face covered completely. While sharing the nail-biting motion poster on Instagram, Nushrratt wrote, “The new face of horror is coming to haunt us! #ChhoriiOnPrime, this November only on @primevideoin[sic].” According to Amazon Prime Video, the film is set to stream on the giant OTT platform from November this year. The date has not been announced by the makers which is building on the suspense.

Nushrratt Bharuccha treats fans with Chhorii's first look poster

Several fans of the actor were quick to send in their love for the poster and share their excitement of watching the Dream Girl in a different avatar for this film. One of the users wrote, “The remake of Marathi Film... लपा छपी.” Another user wrote, “ This one is going to be fun[sic],” while a third chimed in and commented, “ Superb, all the best.” Another follower of the actor echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “ This one looks hell scary.”

The streaming platform also shared the motion poster on Twitter and wrote, “the new face of horror now coming to haunt us #ChhoriiOnPrime, this November[sic].” Chhorii also marks the first collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment’s Psych, (a vertical focused on the horror and paranormal genre) and the Los Angeles-based Crypt TV known for showcasing a new brand of scary with shows like – The Look-See, The Birch, Sunny Family Cult, and The Thing in the Apartment.

Meanwhile, the story of the original Marathi film that was released in 2017, revolves around a pregnant woman, who moves into a new house with her husband. The house, however, turns out to be haunted. Lapachhapi was a blend of horror, as well as social drama. The film’s script is written by Vishal Kapoor, who is also writing the script of Chhorii.

(Image: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram)