'Oh My God 2' Shoot Begins: Pankaj Tripathi And Akshay Kumar To Co-lead In This Sequel?

Production of 'Oh My God 2' has begun. The film will star Pankash Tripathi in the lead role, and Akshay Kumar will reprise his role as Lord Krishna.

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Oh My God' was a much-loved Bollywood film of 2012. The film enjoyed both critical and commercial acclamation after its release. Moreover, it is still cherished in Indian households for its off-beat genre and societal values. As the film's sequel is the new talk of the town, it was revealed recently the film's director roped in Pankaj Tripathi in place of Paresh Rawal. Also, the film's female lead will be played by Yami Gautam. 

Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar to star in Oh My God 2

A few days back, the reports of Akshay Kumar joining Ashwin Varde's production for 'Oh My God 2' were surfacing. However, a surprising report has come up as Paresh Rawal will not be a part of the film. As per a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, Director Amit Rai began shooting for the comedy satire 'Oh My God 2' today on September 1, 2021. The report further revealed that the filmmakers had cast Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role who would shoot his solo scenes for the next few days. The report also revealed Akshay Kumar would reprise his role as Lord Krishna and commence shooting from October. As the female lead in the film, the creators have cast Yami Gautam. 

As per the report, Akshay Kumar and Ashwin Varde are co-producing the upcoming social comedy. The two producers are much excited about the project as they have been working for almost a decade to get the right script for the sequel. The producer duo gave a green signal to the film's sequel after ensuring it is better than the first one. Moreover, Akshay Kumar has separately allotted 15 to 20 days for the track of his character Lord Krishna.

Details about OMG: Oh My God 

The 2012 film OMG: Oh My God starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film also had Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri, Puja Gupta, Mahesh Manjrekar, Govind Namdeo, and Poonam Jhawer in pivotal roles. The film's plot revolved around an atheist who questions society for their belief in God. He sues God after his antique shop gets destroyed. When he realises Lord Krishna helped him in winning the case, his faith restores.

