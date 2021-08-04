Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain Wins Bronze; Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal & More Congratulate

Bringing pride to the country after winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has left the name of the country soaring high. Lovlina lost 5-0 in the 69kg semi-final 1 match on Wednesday, 4 August 2021, at Kokugikan Arena and became the third Indian athlete at this year's Olympics to bring a medal for India. The athlete has been receiving immense appreciation from various stalwarts from different walks of life who hailed her for her sheer determination and hard work. Bollywood celebrities too took to their respective social media handles and rooted for Lovlina and lauded her commendable skills,

Lovlina Borgohain gets praised by Bollywood stars

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor hailed women's power at the Tokyo Olympics while praising Lovlina. “Women doing wonders at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Many congrats to Lovlina Borgohain,” wrote Neetu. Actor Varun Dhawan was also among the stars to extend his wishes to Lobvlina for playing extremely well and bringing fame to the country with her win. “ You packed quite a punch!. Congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain for winning the bronze,” he wrote along with the Indian flag. Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of the boxer post her win and wrote, “Aaand Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze for India in the women’s welterweight category! We’re so proud of you,” she captioned the post on his Instagram story.

Vicky Kaushal congratulated Lovlina for delivering Olympic bronze to India and giving a tough fight. He shared the athlete's picture and wrote her name in the caption. Actor Alia Bhatt also shared a similar picture of Lovlina from the win on her Instagram stories and wrote, “That winning roar. Congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain for bringing home the bronze.” Randeep Hooda penned an appreciation note for the sportsperson while lauding her ‘super achievement.’Congratulating her on the victory, he wrote, “Super achievement Lovlina. The whole world I am proud of you for bringing in the bronze.”

Lovlina lost the first round 5-0 as all the five judges in the panel raised their hands in Surmeneli's favour. Lovlina started off well in the second round but the Turkish boxer soon bounced back with a response to her powerful punches. Lovlina got five 9s, while her opponent also managed to score five 10s to win the second round as well. In the third round, Surmeneli looked more aggressive but Lovlina fought until the bell rang. Surmeneli was crowned winner of the bout and was given a pass for the gold medal match, while Lovlina had to settle for bronze.

IMAGE: ALIABHATT/VICKYKAUSHAL09/NEETU54/Instagram/LOVLINABORGOHAIN/Twitter

