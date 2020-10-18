Om Puri's Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Has Appeared In Sony TV's Aahat?

Om Prakash Puri, most commonly known as Om Puri born on October 18, is one of the most popular and celebrated names in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor is best known for his author-backed characters in movies like Aakrosh (1980), Arohan (1982), Ardh Satya and television movies like Sadgati (1981) and Tamas (1987) and also for this light-hearted role in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) and Chachi 420 (1997).

In 1990, Om Puri was awarded Padma Shri, that is the fourth highest civilian award of India, and in 2004, he was made an honorary Officer of the Order of the British Empire. On his birthday today, fans will be surprised to know that the legendary actor has also worked in an episode of Sony TV’s horror television series, Aahat. Read further ahead to know more about Om Puri’s work and career.

Om Puri's debut

Om Puri made his debut in the main-stream movies in 1976 with the Marathi movie, Ghashiram Kotwal. Over the years, Om Puri was critically acclaimed for his performances in many unconventional roles such as a victimized tribal. Om Puri is probably one of the first few movie actors to have appeared in a television serial.

Om Puri’s appearance on Sony TV’s Aahat

The actor was seen in Kakkaji and Mr Yogi. Many of his fans will be surprised to know that Om Puri has also worked in some episodes of Sony TV’s very popular horror television series Aahat’s second season that aired between 2004 and 2005. Om Puri has also hosted the second season of the crime-based television series, Saavdhan India on &TV.

Om Puri's death

Om Puri died at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Andheri, Mumbai on January 6, 2017. At the time of his death in January 2017, he was working on the Marathi movie 15 August Bhagile 26 January. Many movies that Om Puri was working on released after he passed away including Viceroy's House and Tubelight. The actor was honoured at the 89th Academy Awards in memoriam segment for his contribution in Indian and the world of cinema over the globe.

