OMG 2 Actor Pankaj Tripathi's Father Dies At 99, Last Rites To Be Held Today

Pankaj Tripathi’s father Banaras Tiwari passed away aged 99. The actor has reportedly left for his village in Belsand, Bihar, from Uttarakhand, where he was shooting for an upcoming film.

3 things you need to know:

Pankaj Tripathi’s father resided in Bihar with his wife.

The last rites ceremony of Banaras Tiwari will take place later in the day.

The actor, with his wife and daughter, resides in Mumbai.

Pankaj Tripathi leaves for Bihar

Pankaj Tripathi left for his village for the last rites of his father. The cause of Banaras Tiwari's death is not known. The actor had previously said in an interview that his father wasn’t aware of his work as an actor.

He told Mashable that his father wasn’t too proud of his achievements in life as he wasn’t aware of what his son has been doing in cinema. “To date, he has not seen how a movie theatre looks from the inside. He sees my work if someone shows him on their computer or on the television, which was recently installed at my house,” the actor had said last month.

Family issues statement on Banaras Tiwari’s death

A statement was also issued by the OMG 2 actor's family confirming Banaras Tiwari’s passing. “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today among his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj,” read the statement.