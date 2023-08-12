OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Gets A Decent Opening Despite Clash

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam released in theatres on August 11. The movie was released alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office and opened to an average start. The film has been facing tough competition at the box office due to a clash with the Anil Sharma directorial.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 has been directed by filmmaker Amit Rai.

The Akshay Kumar starrer was subjected to several controversies and CBFC-suggested cuts.

The movie had a decent opening at the box office on day one.

OMG 2 gets a decent opening despite competition

As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel, OMG 2 has earned Rs. 10.26 crore nett on its opening day at the domestic box office. However, the film is expected to perform well and get a massive jump during the weekend. On the other hand Sacnilk reported that this Akshay Kumar starrer earned Rs. 9.50 crore on its opening day. The movie had an occupancy of 37.53 percent in the country, which looked dull in comparison with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 which had 60 percent occupancy on the opening day. Meanwhile, the night shows accounted for 66.35 percent of occupancy for OMG 2.

OMG 2 had an average start at the box office as compared to other films that were released on the same day. Moreover, the film has been given ‘A’ certificate by the CBFC, restricting it to only adult audiences. Despite this, the movie is expected to pick up the pace due to good reviews and word-of-mouth.

OMG 2 getting a tough competition

OMG 2 has been facing tough competition in the north from Gadar 2 and in the South from Rajinikanth's Jailer. The movie has also been racing against Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar. Moreover, some shows are still occupied by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, hampering the collection of Amit Rai's directorial. However, the film is expected to do well in the coming days at the box office.