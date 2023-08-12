Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's Film Becomes 2nd Highest Opener Of 2023

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as the main leads released in theatres on August 11. The movie opened to a great start and left behind Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 after the box office clash. As per reports, the movie has emerged as one of the biggest openers of 2023.

3 things you need to know

Gadar 2 has been directed by filmmaker Anil Sharma.

The movie also featured Manish Wadhwa, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur in prominent roles.

The film had a great start at the box office due to good word of mouth.

Gadar 2 becomes the second-highest opener of 2023

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has become the second-highest opener with a collection of Rs. 40.10 crore on its opening day. He stated, "Mass sectors and single screens are on a record-smashing spree."The movie is expected to earn more on Independence Day.

On the other hand, an entertainment portal Sacnilk stated that Gadar 2 had an excellent start at the box office due to the film's legacy and its huge fan base. It registered an overall occupancy of 60.81 percent on day one. Meanwhile, night shows were the biggest contributors and accounted for 86.56 percent of occupancy.

Gadar 2 outperformed several movies, including Prabhas's mythological epic Adipurush, which earned Rs. 32 crore on its opening day. Following the first-day box office collections, Anil Sharma's directorial has become the second-highest opener of 2023 after Pathaan.

Sunny Deol on Gadar 2

Ahead of the film's release, Sunny Deol shared his views on the sequel to his blockbuster film Gadar. He told ANI that Gadar 2 will carry forward the legacy built by the film in 2001. He further added, "It's a blessing to be able to bring back one of India's most loved family film. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms."