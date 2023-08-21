OMG 2 Box Office Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Eyes Rs 125 Crore Mark After Good 2nd Weekend

Oh My God 2 has held its own at the box office across its 2-week-long theatrical run. The Akshay Kumar starrer managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on day 9 itself. The film appears to have picked up pace and is enjoying a significant jump in viewership and numbers, ensuring a strong box office finish for itself in the long run.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 was released in theatres on August 11 alongside Gadar 2.

Rajinikanth's Jailer, which released a day ahead on August 10, has also affected the Akshay Kumar-starrer's business.

The film was given an A certification by the CBFC, with 27 modifications.

OMG 2 enjoys a strong second Sunday at the theatres

Oh My God 2 marked a milestone for itself as it entered the Rs 100 crore club on day 9 of its theatrical run. This came earlier than predicted for the film due to the Gadar 2 storm. Day 10 - the film's second Sunday in theatres - saw it do business between Rs 12-13 crore, as per early estimates. As per trade analyst Sumit Kadel as well as Sacnilk, the film's total collection currently stands at Rs 114 crores and counting.

(Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 enjoys a strong second Sunday | Image: @SumitkadeI/X)



OMG 2 appears to be on a fast track to make up for the comparatively slower start it had in comparison to Gadar 2. A case in point is the 75% jump in collections the film registered from day 8 to day 9. This pace, as per Kadel, has assured the film a lifetime collection of at least Rs 140-150 crore.

OMG 2's slow success is a case study for the future

Sumit Kadel's report on the second Sunday collections of OMG 2 saw him marvel at the film's slow yet steady rise to successful numbers. Part of his comment read, "Success of this film will be discussed as a case study for many years to come."

OMG 2's slow start can be accredited to the record-breaking business Gadar 2 and Jailer managed to register in its first few days, coupled with the sensitive subject matter of the film which got it an A certification. The film however has picked up a good pace with several days of theatrical run still left to go.